Feb 1 ISG Plc :

* Board of ISG notes announcement by Cathexis UK Holdings Limited that its revised offer of 171p per share is now a mandatory offer for ISG

* Board of ISG continues to strongly advise all shareholders to take no action and, in particular, not to sell their isg shares

* Board will be issuing its formal response to mandatory offer once next offer document has been posted

* Board reminds shareholders of previous very low level of shareholder acceptance (1.7%) of cathexis' unsolicited offer of 143p per share