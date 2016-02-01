Feb 1 ISG Plc :
* Board of ISG notes announcement by Cathexis UK Holdings
Limited that its revised offer of 171p per share is now a
mandatory offer for ISG
* Board of ISG continues to strongly advise all
shareholders to take no action and, in particular, not to sell
their isg shares
* Board will be issuing its formal response to mandatory
offer once next offer document has been posted
* Board reminds shareholders of previous very low level of
shareholder acceptance (1.7%) of cathexis' unsolicited offer of
143p per share
