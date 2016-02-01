UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 1 Immsi SpA :
* Contracts relating to prior-year orders, suspended pending authorizations, for 150 million euros ($162.7 million) become effective as from Feb
* Intermarine has signed agreement to supply Italian Navy with two high-speed polyvalent ships, for total value of 40 million euro
* The agreement is subject to ratification by the Italian authorities and operations are expected to begin by the end of March 2016
* The company backlog currently stands at approximately 300 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9221 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.