Feb 1 Bionor Pharma ASA :

* Granted up to 9.2 million Norwegian crowns ($1.06 million) from Research Council of Norway to further advance Vacc-4x in a combination treatment regimen

* Grant from RCN is expected to correspond to around 40 pct of total trial cost incurred in trial period from 2016 to 2019 Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 8.6795 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)