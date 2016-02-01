Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Feb 1 Copenhagen Network A/S :
* Dansk OTC A/S to make voluntary, conditional offer for all shares in Copenhagen Network A/S for total of 26.35 million Danish crowns ($3.83 million)
* Offer is conditional upon Dansk OTC receiving acceptances representing at least 67% pct of Copenhagen Network shares Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8789 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order