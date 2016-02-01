Feb 1 Intracom Holdings SA :

* Its unit Intrasoft International signs 5-year contract with MWALIMU Commercial Bank of Tanzania

* Contract includes supply, installation, maintenance of central banking system Profits of Intrasoft International

* The project will start in February, with a view that the bank can be in full production mode before summer

* The project will start in February, with a view that the bank can be in full production mode before summer

* INTRASOFT International recently opened a new subsidiary in Nairobi, Kenya, to promote its activities in the African continent