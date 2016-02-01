Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Feb 1 Intracom Holdings SA :
* Its unit Intrasoft International signs 5-year contract with MWALIMU Commercial Bank of Tanzania
* Contract includes supply, installation, maintenance of central banking system Profits of Intrasoft International
* The project will start in February, with a view that the bank can be in full production mode before summer
* INTRASOFT International recently opened a new subsidiary in Nairobi, Kenya, to promote its activities in the African continent Source text: bit.ly/1PsBCBL Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order