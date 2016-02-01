UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 1 Northern Nigeria Flour Mills Plc :
* 9-Months profit before tax 71.6 million naira versus 272.5 million naira last year
* 9-Months revenue 749.7 million naira versus 10.76 billion naira last year Source text: bit.ly/1nYhU6s Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.