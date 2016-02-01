UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 1 Berentzen Gruppe AG :
* FY consolidated revenues totalling 158.6 million euros ($172.2 million) in 2015 financial year (2014: 153.4 million euros)
* FY provisional EBIT adjusted for non-recurring effects shows a profit of 7.6 million euros (2014: 5.1 million euros)
* FY provisional EBITDA amounts to 15.7 million euros (2014: 12.6 million) euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9208 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.