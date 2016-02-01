Feb 1 CA Immobilien Anlagen Ag
* intends to issue a fixed interest corporate bond with an
expected volume of eur 150 mln (demand-induced increase
possible) and a maturity of seven years.
* Unicredit Bank Austria and Raiffeisen Bank International
were mandated as joint-lead manager
* Further information on the corporate bond are expected to
be published on 10 February 2016 on CA
Immobilien Anlagen AG's website here
after the
conditions (coupon) and the issue volume were fixed in a book
building procedure before the
beginning of the subscription period
(Reporting By Shadia Nasralla)