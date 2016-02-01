Feb 1 CA Immobilien Anlagen Ag

* intends to issue a fixed interest corporate bond with an expected volume of eur 150 mln (demand-induced increase possible) and a maturity of seven years.

* Unicredit Bank Austria and Raiffeisen Bank International were mandated as joint-lead manager

* Unicredit Bank Austria and Raiffeisen Bank International were mandated as joint-lead manager

* Further information on the corporate bond are expected to be published on 10 February 2016 on CA Immobilien Anlagen AG's website here after the conditions (coupon) and the issue volume were fixed in a book building procedure before the beginning of the subscription period