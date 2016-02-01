Feb 1 Rallye SA :

* Foncière Euris and Rallye announce sale of their 40 pct stake in shopping centre Loop5 in Weiterstadt (Germany) to Deutsche Asset Management

* Fisposal enabled Foncière Euris and Rallye to receive respectively proceeds of 14 million euros ($15.18 million) and 19 million euros Source text: bit.ly/1PP4LsU Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9221 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)