Feb 1 Rolls-royce Holdings Plc

* Rolls-royce wins norwegian order worth $2.7 billion

* Rolls-royce has won a $2.7bn order from norwegian for trent 1000 engines and totalcare long-term service support for 19 new boeing 787 dreamliner aircraft

* Order also includes totalcare for trent 1000 engines that will power 11 previously-announced leased boeing 787s yet to enter service Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by UK Bureau)