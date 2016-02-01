Feb 1 Borges Agricultural & Industrial Nuts (former Agrofruse Mediterranean Agricultural Group SA :

* To propose capital increase of 7.3 million euros ($7.9 million) through issue of 2.4 million new shares

* Shares to be issued with nominal value at 3.01 euro per share and share premium of 17.90 euro per share

