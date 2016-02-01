UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 1 Borges Agricultural & Industrial Nuts (former Agrofruse Mediterranean Agricultural Group SA :
* To propose capital increase of 7.3 million euros ($7.9 million) through issue of 2.4 million new shares
* Shares to be issued with nominal value at 3.01 euro per share and share premium of 17.90 euro per share
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9215 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.