Feb 1 Telkom SA Soc Ltd :

* Quarterly trading and operational update for the third quarter ended 31 December 2015

* Fixed data revenue excluding leased line revenue increased 5 pct

* Active mobile subscribers grew 22 pct to 2.5 mln, with a blended ARPU of 90.26 rand;

* LTE sites grew 9 pct to approximately 1400 sites; for Q3 ended 31 December

* Expect continued weakness in economy and anticipate that our customers will migrate to cheaper packages or delay spending on new infrastructure.