Feb 1 Europejski Fundusz Energii SA :

* Signs an investment contract with Guangxi Wuzhou Quanli Tony Guo (Chinese investor)

* The Chinese investor to acquire 7,500 new shares in the company's wholly-owned unit, Discovery Sp. z o.o., for $2.5 million, if the unit gets a concession for the search and identification of amber deposits

* Informed about the unit's application for the concession for the search and identification of amber deposits in Mozdzanowo, Poland on Jan. 18 Source text for Eikon:

