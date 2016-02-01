Feb 1 Columbus A/S :

* Columbus acquires Danish cloud and hosting company Systemhosting

* Acquisition price is not disclosed

* Acquisition is financed by Columbus' own available funds

* Management in Systemhosting will continue, and company will continue to operate under same name

* In FY 2014/2015 Systemhosting had revenue of 33.3 million Danish crowns ($4.8 million) and earnings of 3.6 million crowns  Source text for Eikon:

