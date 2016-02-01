Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Feb 1 Pricer Ab
* A large French grocery retail chain that began a major roll-out of the Pricer electronic price update system during 2015 has placed new additional orders representing a value of above SEK 100 million
* The orders will be delivered during the first half year of 2016
* A number of complementing orders are expected later in the quarterSource text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order