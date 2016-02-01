Feb 1 Pricer Ab

* A large French grocery retail chain that began a major roll-out of the Pricer electronic price update system during 2015 has placed new additional orders representing a value of above SEK 100 million

* The orders will be delivered during the first half year of 2016

* A number of complementing orders are expected later in the quarter