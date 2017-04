Feb 1 Vinci SA :

* Announces double contract win for Eurovia to deliver highway maintenance services in the United Kingdom

* Two contracts for an initial period of 5 years with options to extend for 2 additional years with a value of at least 100 million euros ($109 million)

* Wiltshire and Swindon road networks and lighting services' maintenance

* 4,400km of roads, 981 bridges, 3.9 million sq. meters of footway and 38,000 street lights