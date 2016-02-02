UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 2 Kuoni Reisen Holding AG :
* EQT announces all cash public tender offer for all publicly held registered shares of Kuoni Travel Holding Ltd. for a price of 370.00 Swiss francs ($363.5) per share
* Offer represents a premium of 34.1 pct to current 60-day volume weighted average share price ('VWAP') and a 60.0 pct premium to VWAP before Jan 5
* EQT ownership will enable Kuoni Group to accelerate growth and further strengthen its leading market positions
* Kuoni and Hugentobler Foundation supports the transaction and remains actively involved Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0179 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.