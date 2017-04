Feb 1 Ageas SA NV :

* Says the court fully rejects liability claim filed by Patrinvest regarding Fortis' prospectus

* Brussels Commercial Court ruled that Fortis' prospectus relating to its 2007 capital increase was correct and complete

* Decision of court is in line with position taken in 2014 by Dutch trade and industry appeals tribunal