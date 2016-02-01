Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Feb 1 Gfi Informatique SA :
* Announces partnership between Gfi Informatique and Groupe 3SI
* Gfi Informatique will be Groupe 3SI's industrial partner for its portfolio of e-commerce products Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order