Feb 2 Bucher Industries AG :

* FY order intake 2.44 billion Swiss francs ($2.40 billion) versus 2.742 billion francs year ago

* FY net sales 2.49 billion francs versus 2.806 billion francs year ago

* Expects slight downturn in sales in 2016 and an operating profit and profit for the year on a par with the previous year Source text - bit.ly/1WZ3mQ6 Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0184 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)