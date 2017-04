Saudi banks, bin Laden companies face $4.2 bln U.S. lawsuit by 9/11 insurers

NEW YORK/RIYADH, April 13 More than two dozen U.S. insurers affiliated with Travelers Cos have sued two Saudi banks, companies affiliated with Osama bin Laden's family, and several charities for at least $4.2 billion over the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks.