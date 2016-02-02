BRIEF-Kolen receives China patent
* Says it received China patent on April 14, for photographic lens optical system
Feb 2 Bone Therapeutics SA :
* Extends its collaboration with Kasios, a synthetic bone substitute specialist, to develop next generation spinal fusion integrated products
* Goal of this combined product is to simplify surgical procedure and accelerate fusion process Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says Q1 net profit up 32.6 percent y/y at 197.6 million yuan ($28.69 million)