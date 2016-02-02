BRIEF-Oceanwide Holdings sees Q1 net profit up after 2016 rise
* Says preliminary 2016 net profit up 38.0 percent y/y at 3.1 billion yuan ($450.16 million)
Feb 2 Swedbank
* Says proposed dividend per share of SEK 10.70 (11.35)
* Says board of directors proposes that the annual general meeting extend the current repurchase programme Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
* Says preliminary 2016 net profit up 38.0 percent y/y at 3.1 billion yuan ($450.16 million)
* Sees FY 2017 Q1 net loss to be 3 million yuan to 3.5 million yuan