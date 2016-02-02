BRIEF-Kolen receives China patent
* Says it received China patent on April 14, for photographic lens optical system
Feb 2 arGEN-X BV :
* Receives milestone payment in LEO Pharma collaboration
* Companies have selected a lead cell line for manufacture of the licensed SIMPLE Antibody candidate, in development for the treatment of inflammatory skin conditions
* Says Q1 net profit up 32.6 percent y/y at 197.6 million yuan ($28.69 million)