BRIEF-Oceanwide Holdings sees Q1 net profit up after 2016 rise
* Says preliminary 2016 net profit up 38.0 percent y/y at 3.1 billion yuan ($450.16 million)
Feb 2 Zueblin Immobilien Holding AG :
* Calls extraordinary shareholders' meeting and proposes reverse stock split
* Board proposes a reverse stock split at ratio of 450:1
* 450 registered shares with a nominal value of 0.05 Swiss francs each will be exchanged into one new registered share with a nominal value of 22.50 francs ($22.1)
* Board of directors calls an extraordinary shareholders' meeting to take place on Feb. 29 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0187 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Sees FY 2017 Q1 net loss to be 3 million yuan to 3.5 million yuan