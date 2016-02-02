BRIEF-Oceanwide Holdings sees Q1 net profit up after 2016 rise
* Says preliminary 2016 net profit up 38.0 percent y/y at 3.1 billion yuan ($450.16 million)
Feb 2 National Australia Bank Limited :
* Confirmed CYBG Plc demerger has become effective today and announced a short delay in launching expected Initial Public Offering
* IPO is expected to proceed, with the IPO multiple times covered at 180 pence per CYBG share from International and Australian investors
* Expects to announce the final pricing for the IPO on 3 February 2016.
* CYBG is expected to have a senior standalone investment grade credit rating
* NAB and CYBG have decided to delay finalisation of the IPO for 24 hours
* Sees FY 2017 Q1 net loss to be 3 million yuan to 3.5 million yuan