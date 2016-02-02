Feb 2 Laboratorio Reig Jofre SA :

* Has increased its product portfolio by the acquisition of a heparin sodium and the right to commercialize it in Spain

* Sees to be the second biggest provider of heparin sodium in Spain, after the acquisition from Chiesi Espana SA

* Sees to have 20 pct heparin sodium market share and to generate 750,000 euro ($817,500) revenue from the product sales in FY 2016

