BRIEF-Kolen receives China patent
* Says it received China patent on April 14, for photographic lens optical system
Feb 2 Laboratorio Reig Jofre SA :
* Has increased its product portfolio by the acquisition of a heparin sodium and the right to commercialize it in Spain
* Sees to be the second biggest provider of heparin sodium in Spain, after the acquisition from Chiesi Espana SA
* Sees to have 20 pct heparin sodium market share and to generate 750,000 euro ($817,500) revenue from the product sales in FY 2016
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9174 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it received China patent on April 14, for photographic lens optical system
* Says Q1 net profit up 32.6 percent y/y at 197.6 million yuan ($28.69 million)