Feb 2 Hawesko Holding AG :

* Sales in 2015 rose as planned by 0.8 pct to just under 477 million euros ($520 million)

* FY EBIT of Hawesko Group is in range of 26-27 million euros on an adjusted basis (previous year, adjusted: 24.6 million euros)

* Net income after taxes and non-controlling interests in range of 12-13 million euros and 1.34-1.44 euros per share (previous year: 14.8 million euros and 1.65 euro per share)

* For 2016 management board expects sales development at level of previous year

* However, for 2016 rises in EBIT and EBIT margin are expected - even on an adjusted basis - compared to previous year