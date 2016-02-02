Feb 2 Axiare Patrimonio SOCIMI SA :

* Says its assets' market value at 858.8 million euros ($936.3 million) at the end of Dec. 2015, an increase of 15.3 percent on the purchase price and of 11.8 percent like-for-like versus Dec. 2014

