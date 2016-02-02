BRIEF-Shahe Industrial sees FY 2017 Q1 net loss to be 3 mln yuan to 3.5 mln yuan
* Sees FY 2017 Q1 net loss to be 3 million yuan to 3.5 million yuan
Feb 2 Axiare Patrimonio SOCIMI SA :
* Says its assets' market value at 858.8 million euros ($936.3 million) at the end of Dec. 2015, an increase of 15.3 percent on the purchase price and of 11.8 percent like-for-like versus Dec. 2014
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9173 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Sees FY 2017 Q1 net loss to be 3 million yuan to 3.5 million yuan
BEIJING, April 14 The 100-day trade talks announced after a Sino-American presidential summit last week will aim to deal with decades of thorny trade issues, leaving some U.S. business leaders wary that the short timeline might yield superficial results.