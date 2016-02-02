Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Feb 2 Exeotech Invest publ AB :
* Says has signed Letter of Intent (LoI) on acquisition of Österhagenprodukter AB (Österhagenglass)
* Purchase price for Österhagenglass to be 0.85 million Swedish crowns ($100,000) Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5255 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order