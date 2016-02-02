BRIEF-Anterra announces extension of CCAA protection until June 2, 2017
* Anterra announces extension of CCAA protection until June 2, 2017
Feb 2 Hullera Vasco Leonesa SA :
* Says Commercial Court in Leon has declared finished the common phase of insolvency proceedings on Feb. 1 and has opened the settlement phase
* Says a meeting of creditors has been called for April 15
* Halt medical inc -filed voluntary chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, entered into an asset purchase agreement with an affiliate of Acessa Health, Inc