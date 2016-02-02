Feb 2 Miraculum SA :

* Preliminary Q4 2015 revenue 7.6 million zlotys ($1.9 million), up 42 percent year on year, excluding sale of "Brutal" brand

* Q4 gross margin estimated at 3.1 million zlotys versus 1.9 million zlotys a year ago, excluding sale of "Brutal" brand

* In Q4 sale of products under "Pani Walewska" brand doubled year on year

* In 2016 plans to prioritize development of product lines sold in drugstores