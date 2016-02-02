BRIEF-Shahe Industrial sees FY 2017 Q1 net loss to be 3 mln yuan to 3.5 mln yuan
* Sees FY 2017 Q1 net loss to be 3 million yuan to 3.5 million yuan
Feb 2 CRCAM Loire Haute-Loire :
* Reports FY net income of 78.3 million euros ($85.35 million), up 5.1 percent
* FY gross operating income is 142.1 million euros, down 4.4 percent
* FY net banking income is 293.5 million euros, down 0.2 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9174 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Sees FY 2017 Q1 net loss to be 3 million yuan to 3.5 million yuan
BEIJING, April 14 The 100-day trade talks announced after a Sino-American presidential summit last week will aim to deal with decades of thorny trade issues, leaving some U.S. business leaders wary that the short timeline might yield superficial results.