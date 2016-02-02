Feb 2 Greene King Plc

* board of greene king plc announces that tim bridge, chairman of company, will be retiring from board on 1 may 2016, after 11 years as chairman

* pleased to announce that philip yea is joining board on 2 february 2016 as a non-executive director, and then will take over as chairman on 2 may 2016