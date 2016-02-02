Feb 2 Selvita SA :

* Receives 27.9 million zloty ($6.9 million) subsidy for its cancer therapy project from Poland's National Centre for Research and Development (NCBiR)

* The project concerns development of personalized therapies that target the tumor cell metabolism

* The project's total value is 39.7 million zlotys and it is planned for 2016 to 2020