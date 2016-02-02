UPDATE 2-Recruiter Hays says larger manufacturers hiring again in the UK
* Sees more hiring in UK manufacturing from multinational firms
Feb 2 MHP SA
* Q4 poultry sales of 129,610 tonnes versus 128,680 tonnes year ago
* Q4 sunflower oil sales of 69,050 tonnes versus 84,040 tonnes year ago
* Q4 meat processing product sales of 8,900 tonnes versus 7,220 tonnes year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
April 13 British recruitment company Hays forecast full-year profit at the top end of market expectations on Thursday after reporting record third-quarter net fees as international hiring offset weakness in the UK market following the Brexit vote.