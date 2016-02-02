Feb 2 KTG Agrar AG :

* KTG Energie's total output climbed from 73 million euros to 92 million euros ($100 million) and EBITDA rose from 22 million euros to 25 million euros in financial year 2014/15

* For coming years, we are firmly targeting 500 million euros in sales revenues - and growing margins