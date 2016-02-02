BRIEF-Shahe Industrial sees FY 2017 Q1 net loss to be 3 mln yuan to 3.5 mln yuan
* Sees FY 2017 Q1 net loss to be 3 million yuan to 3.5 million yuan
Feb 2 Immofinanz AG
* Previews distribution policy
* Ordinary dividend of eur 0.06 per share for each of 2015/16 and 2016 financial years
* Start of new share buyback programme
* Dividend could be higher if there is a substantial improvement in economic situation in Russia
* Buyback volume will equal up to 10 million shares, and buyback will start on or after 8 February 2016
* Decided to withdraw all of approx. 97.24 million treasury shares, equal to 9.1 percent of share capital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BEIJING, April 14 The 100-day trade talks announced after a Sino-American presidential summit last week will aim to deal with decades of thorny trade issues, leaving some U.S. business leaders wary that the short timeline might yield superficial results.