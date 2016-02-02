Feb 2 Diamyd Medical AB :

* Major owners, Bertil Lindkvist and Anders Essen-Möllerwill take up their share corresponding to about 1/3 of upcoming rights issue of 22.1 million Swedish crowns ($2.6 million)

* New GABA/GAD study is being planned as well as pre-clinical studies in Prague.

* Says makes room for further investments in stem cell company Cellaviva Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5275 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)