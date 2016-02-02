UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 2 Les Moulins De La Concorde Ltee :
* HY 2015 group turnover of 1.20 billion rupees versus 1.04 billion rupees last year
* HY group profit before taxation of 88.7 million rupees versus 11.7 million rupees
* HY 2015 group eps of 13.59 rupees
* Says "positive results are expected for the next quarter despite strong competition on export markets" Source : bit.ly/1RXjIsU Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.