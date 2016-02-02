BRIEF-Unisplendour's 2016 profit up sharply, sees strong rise in Q1
* Says preliminary 2016 net profit up 435.5 percent y/y at 814.8 million yuan ($118.32 million)
Feb 2 ASM Group SA :
* Marcin Skrzypiec appointed chairman of management board as of Feb. 1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says unit of Powertech Technology Inc. offered a takeover bid (or no less than 3.7 million shares), at the price of 1,100 yen per share