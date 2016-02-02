BRIEF-Kolen receives China patent
* Says it received China patent on April 14, for photographic lens optical system
Feb 2 Coloplast
* Q1 EBIT 1.19 billion Danish crowns ($174 million) versus 1.21 billion seen in Reuters poll
* Q1 revenue 3.66 billion DKK versus 3.64 billion seen in Reuters poll
* Says still expects EBIT margin to be 33-34 percent in Danish crowns in full year 2015-16
* Says expects revenue growth of around 7-8 percent in Danish crowns in full year 2015-16 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8374 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom)
* Says Q1 net profit up 32.6 percent y/y at 197.6 million yuan ($28.69 million)