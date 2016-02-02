BRIEF-Kolen receives China patent
* Says it received China patent on April 14, for photographic lens optical system
Feb 2 Orion Oyj
* Says board of directors of Orion Corporation decided on an incentive plan for key persons
* Says total maximum amount of rewards to be paid on basis of plan is 500,000 orion corporation class b shares and a cash payment corresponding to value of shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
* Says it received China patent on April 14, for photographic lens optical system
* Says Q1 net profit up 32.6 percent y/y at 197.6 million yuan ($28.69 million)