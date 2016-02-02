Feb 2 Ebro Foods SA :

* Says sells its rice business under brands El Mago, Sello Rojo and Cinta Azul for $12 million 

* Sells CC1 Grain, LLC from Puerto Rico and US Virgin Islands

* Says divestiture is part of strategy to dispose of basic and commodities products Source text for Eikon:

