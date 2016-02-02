Feb 2 Nasdaq Copenhagen:

* Says has decided to remove Berlin IV A/S from trading and official listing

* Says Last day of trading Berlin IV shares will be Feb. 18

* Says reason for the deletion is that Immeo Dansk Holding ApS on Jan. 21 initiated a compulsory redemption of the remaining shares in Berlin IV Source text for Eikon:

