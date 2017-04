Feb 2 Pharma Mar SA :

* Signs licensing and marketing with Specialised Therapeutics Asia Pte, Ltd based in Singapore for Aplidin

* To distribute antitumor drug Aplidin in 12 countries of Asian-Pacific: Brunei, Cambodia, East Timor, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Papua New Guinea, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam Source text: bit.ly/1KTSsUP

