Feb 3 Vodacom Group Ltd :

* Vodacom Group Limited quarterly update for the period ended December 31 2015

* Group revenue up 8.7 pct (7.6 pct*) to R21,741 million with service revenue up 8.9 pct (7.6 pct*) to R17,224 million

* Group data revenue increased 27.5 pct to R5,520 million, representing 32.0 pct of service revenue

* Group active customers up 6.8 pct to 65.2 million and active data customers grew 14.5 pct to 30.3 million

* south Africa service revenue grew 7.2 pct to R12,707 million

* Group capital expenditure for nine month period at R9,473 million, 15.4 pct of group revenue

* International service revenue increased 15.2 pct (9.8 pct*) to R4,581 million

* Expect revenue growth to taper slightly into our last quarter of FY due to a stronger comparative, weaker outlook for SA consumer