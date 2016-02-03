Feb 3 Konecranes Abp :

* Merger between Konecranes and Terex remains subject to approval by both Terex and Konecranes shareholders, regulatory approvals and other closing conditions

* Parties obtained antitrust clearances in India and Turkey

* Parties have made the merger-related HSR filing to US Department of Justice and are in filing preparation and pre-notification discussions with European Commission

* Closing of transaction is expected to occur about mid-year 2016

