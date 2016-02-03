Feb 3 Midway Holding AB :

* Sells half of ownership in Fastighets AB Lennart B Eriksson to Acrinova AB

* After transaction Midway will hold 34 pct, Acrinova 34 pct and Björn Eriksson (CEO) 32 pct of the company

* Acrinova will pay for its holding in newly issued shares

* Following new share issue in Acrinova, Midway's holding in Acrinova will be 15.8 pct Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)