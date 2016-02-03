BRIEF-Guosen Securities sets coupon rate for 2017 1st tranche public corporate bonds at 4.39 percent
* Says co sets coupon rate for 2017 public corporate bonds (first tranche) at 4.39 percent
Feb 3 Midway Holding AB :
* Sells half of ownership in Fastighets AB Lennart B Eriksson to Acrinova AB
* After transaction Midway will hold 34 pct, Acrinova 34 pct and Björn Eriksson (CEO) 32 pct of the company
* Acrinova will pay for its holding in newly issued shares
* Following new share issue in Acrinova, Midway's holding in Acrinova will be 15.8 pct Source text for Eikon:
* Says Shanghai-based business management firm and its partner acting in concert have bought 5 percent stake in the company