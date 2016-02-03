Feb 3 Browar Gontyniec SA :

* Robert Klimczyk has his stake in Browar Gontyniec lowered to 17.36 percent from 22.66 percent, following the company's capital increase

* The number of company's shares held by Robert Klimczyk has not changed and amounts to 1,855,189 shares

* The company informed about the capital increase on Nov. 26, 2015